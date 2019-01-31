Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 31, 2019
The extreme cold weather in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations Thursday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellations:
Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled for St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict schools.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: Bus service cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes and Muskoka. Schools are open.
