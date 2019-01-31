Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 31, 2019

The extreme cold weather in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations Thursday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellations:

Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

Jan31@06:15 DSTS has cancelled all transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLAcnjw — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 31, 2019

Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to the extremely cold weather, buses are cancelled in all zones today. Schools remain open. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 31, 2019

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled for St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict schools.

DPCDSB buses serving St Andrew, St Peter and St Benedict are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 31, 2019

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: Bus service cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes and Muskoka. Schools are open.

UPDATE: all buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday, January 31. https://t.co/YXzC0c8pb3 — TLDSB (@TLDSB) January 31, 2019