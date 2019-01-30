Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after Toronto officers strike suspect with sock gun

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it’s looking into what happened after an armed suspect was injured by a sock gun that was used by Toronto police.

Officers were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday with reports a person was armed with a knife.

Police said the suspect attacked another man and chased him with a knife, and when officers ordered the suspect to stop, the man allegedly “advanced towards officers.” A sock round was shot and it hit the suspect. He was then arrested by officers.

READ MORE: Police use sock gun to stop Lethbridge suspect

The SIU said the suspect, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a hand injury.

The weapon used by Toronto police is a shotgun loaded with bean bag rounds instead of bullets. It’s designed to inflict pain without penetrating the body.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

WATCH: SIU investigation continues into Niagara police shooting (November 2018)

SIU investigating Sherbourne/Dundas incident at Toronto convenience store after police officer discharged less-lethal shotgun at 58yo man. Man taken to hospital for treatment of hand injury. Further info to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 31, 2019

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Sherbourne St + Dundas St

-Man attacked another man

-Chased him with a knife

-Police close by

-Made demand for suspect to stop

-Suspect advanced towards officers

-Less-lethal shotgun with sock round deployed

-Man arrested

-Injuries not serious#GO190398

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 31, 2019