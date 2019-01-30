Jason Kenney wants Alberta exemption on housing stress test
Alberta’s Opposition leader says he will push for changes to federal rules to make it easier for people buy a home.
Jason Kenney, in a speech to realtors, says so-called stress tests for home-buyers are unfair.
And he says they punish markets like Calgary, where the economy and housing prices are trying to rebound.
Stress tests make sure that home-buyers have the financial means to not just put down a down payment, but also weather hikes — or spikes — in interest rates.
Critics say this unfairly depresses the market and puts a chill on home-buying.
Kenney says a United Conservative government would push the feds for an Alberta exemption on the tests.
Premier Rachel Notley says while she can examine the issue, the rules are in place for a reason.
She says while Albertans have the highest level of incomes in Canada on average, they also have the highest average debt-loads.
