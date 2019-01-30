Economy
January 30, 2019 6:04 pm

Jason Kenney wants Alberta exemption on housing stress test

By Staff The Canadian Press

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks to supporters after being sworn in as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, in Edmonton on Jan. 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s Opposition leader says he will push for changes to federal rules to make it easier for people buy a home.

Jason Kenney, in a speech to realtors, says so-called stress tests for home-buyers are unfair.

And he says they punish markets like Calgary, where the economy and housing prices are trying to rebound.

Stress tests make sure that home-buyers have the financial means to not just put down a down payment, but also weather hikes — or spikes — in interest rates.

Critics say this unfairly depresses the market and puts a chill on home-buying.

Kenney says a United Conservative government would push the feds for an Alberta exemption on the tests.

Premier Rachel Notley says while she can examine the issue, the rules are in place for a reason.

She says while Albertans have the highest level of incomes in Canada on average, they also have the highest average debt-loads.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

