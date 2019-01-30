Volunteers from Fredericton tech community create free software for local non-profits

Snow, rain or shine, every Tuesday night volunteers from Civic Tech meet in Fredericton to create apps, software and websites for non-profit organizations in need.

The large group of data scientists, programmers and web developers are all a part of the tech company, and they are a tight-knit group.

“Civic Tech is my family. This is my home, and I can’t miss it every Tuesday. Even if it snows … I will be here on Tuesday,” says Ade Adeyemi, a network security specialist and volunteer at Civic Tech.

Civic Tech Fredericton says they serve as the connective tissue between citizens, non-profit organizations, government innovators and the tech community. The team of volunteers meet at The Gathering Place, a non-profit resource centre on the north side of Fredericton.

In a shark tank type setting, non-profit organizations pitch their ideas to the team, then select the cause they think has a viable need. Every idea that is developed is free and shared with Civic Techs across Canada.

This week they did a demo on their latest web development called the Caring Calendar. The idea for the website came from the mayor’s task force on homelessness and the site is almost ready to be launched.

“We are about 80 per cent complete, at least in terms of the project and we are in the phases of now bringing all the pieces together,” says Howard Powell, an engineering manager and Civic Tech volunteer.

To gather data for the app they brought together over 70 people from 45 different faith-based organizations that provide services to those in desperate need. At the panel discussion they realized they needed a tool to help map out their services.

The Caring Calendar will assist these charitable organizations communicate information about efforts and events.

“The Caring Calendar will really help them come together online in a way that has never been done before, ” says Sandi Mackinnon the Fredericton Civic Tech coordinator.

The calendar will be used as a reference tool and a way to inform people in need where to find food and shelter services in Fredericton and neighbouring areas.

“So if they are looking for an event or looking for gaps in services that our churches including our mosques and synagogue can log into the Caring Calendar and upload all the events and things that they are providing and coordinate with each other, ” said Mackinnon.

The national Civic Tech movement is supported by Code for Canada, which serves as a platform and resource hub for civic tech organizers across the country.

The Atlantic Civic Tech team hope to do a soft launch of the Caring Calendar within the next month. To assist with the rolling out of their latest development they have five churches that will work with the volunteers to test out the site.