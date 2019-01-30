Alberta eases oil production cap by 75K barrels per day

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it was increasing the oil production curtailment limit for February and March to 3.63 million barrels a day.

The January limit was 3.56 million barrels per day, so this change translates to a 75-barrel per day increase. (The province clarified the 3.56 million and 3.63 million numbers were rounded).

Last month, the province ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be reduced by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices. The 8.7-per cent reduction came into effect Jan. 1.

Premier Rachel Notley said the oil price crisis was costing Canada an estimated $80 million a day.

On Wednesday, Premier Rachel Notley said the decision to ease oil production curtailment levels was made based on new data on the amount of oil in storage.

“Since the production limit was announced in December 2018, storage levels in Alberta have dropped ahead of schedule, declining by five million barrels to a total of 30 million barrels in storage,” the province said in a news release. “Analysis based on independent data suggests storage levels have been decreasing roughly one million barrels per week since the start of 2019 and are on track to continue clearing the storage glut that led to unprecedented discounts for Alberta oil in late 2018.”

“We’re not out of the woods yet but this temporary measure is working,” Notley said.

“While it hasn’t been easy, companies big and small have stepped up to help us work through this short-term crisis while we work on longer-term solutions, like our investment in rail and our continued fight for pipelines.

“I want to thank Alberta producers for working with us to protect the jobs and livelihoods of thousands of Alberta families and businesses, and your cooperation has been key to easing these limits ahead of schedule.”

The curtailment formula – and recent changes to February numbers – drew concern from oil workers in eastern Alberta earlier this week.

Industry spoke out after a letter from CNRL stated a formula change by the NDP would mean job losses.

