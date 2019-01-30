Federal government announces $141M for social sciences, humanities research

With the Agnes Etherington Art Centre at Queen’s University as a backdrop, federal science and sports minister Kirsty Duncan announced $141 million for social sciences and humanities research.

READ MORE: Federal and provincial government invest $5.5M in livestock research

The government has slated $4.6 million of that funding for Queen’s University researchers.

Christine Moon received $50,000 to help her investigation into medically-assisted dying and why more racialized Canadians don’t use services available to them.

Her research is currently focused on Korean-Canadians.

“It seems that uptake of medical-assisted dying, which is a health service like any other, has been about 95 per cent white Canadians,” Moon said, “and so we don’t know why that is.”

Moon says her research could aid policy makers in developing a more equitable system.

WATCH: Queen’s University expert pinpoints frost quake

The goal is similar for Dr. Lee Airton, whose research is looking at gender expression laws, policies and their application across Ontario’s 76 publicly funded school boards.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know and these protections are very new, so even though there’s some leaders among schools, there’s a lot still to learn and a lot to fine tune in the absence of legal precedence interpreting law for us.”

Duncan says one of the federal government’s goals has been to make science and research a top priority.

READ MORE: Federal government investing $5.6M in Indigenous research

“The last government gutted research, stagnated funding and muzzled our scientists,” Duncan said. “We had researchers protesting the death of evidence on Parliament Hill.”

They’re arguments Canadians can expect to hear again, as federal political parties gear up for this year’s election.