Guns and meth seized, four charged after Norwood traffic stop

A Winnipeg police investigation into drugs and guns has led to charges for four people and a seizure of weapons.

Police said the Street Crime Unit stopped a vehicle near Goulet Street and St. Mary’s Road on Monday night.

A search of the vehicle turned up – among other contraband – a loaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Mark David Hurdon, 28, of Winnipeg, faces seven weapons-related charges.

Adam Gustave Daniel Delaronde, 23, from Gimli, has been charged with similar gun offences, as well as failing to comply with conditions.

Winnipegger Zackary Joseph Myron Roulette, 24, is charged with firearms offences, as well as public mischief and meth possession. He was also the subject of an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested on four weapons charges, as well as driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was released on a promise to appear.

