Crime
January 31, 2019 7:37 am

Guns and meth seized, four charged after Norwood traffic stop

By Online Journalist  Global News
Pixabay
A A

A Winnipeg police investigation into drugs and guns has led to charges for four people and a seizure of weapons.

Police said the Street Crime Unit stopped a vehicle near Goulet Street and St. Mary’s Road on Monday night.

A search of the vehicle turned up – among other contraband – a loaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Four Winnipeggers busted for three days of stolen-car mayhem

Mark David Hurdon, 28, of Winnipeg, faces seven weapons-related charges.

Adam Gustave Daniel Delaronde, 23, from Gimli, has been charged with similar gun offences, as well as failing to comply with conditions.

Winnipegger Zackary Joseph Myron Roulette, 24, is charged with firearms offences, as well as public mischief and meth possession. He was also the subject of an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested on four weapons charges, as well as driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was released on a promise to appear.

WATCH: Rise in gun calls diverts resources away from other crime

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearms
Gun Crime
Guns
Meth
Methamphetamine
Street Crime Unit
Traffic Stop
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.