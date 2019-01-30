Canada
Saskatoon Tribal Council preschool approved despite some neighbourhood pushback

The city has approved a Saskatoon Tribal Council preschool despite objections raised by some Montgomery Place residents.

A Saskatoon Tribal Council preschool has been approved by the city in a residential neighbourhood despite pushback by some people who live nearby.

City council voted unanimously to approve the application to convert a bungalow on 11th Street to serve as a preschool.

The facility will accommodate up to 16 children at a time.

Some Montgomery Place residents raised objections to the project and some people suggested the opposition was fuelled by racism against Indigenous people.

Chief Mark Arcand said there is work to be done on all sides now that the preschool has been approved and it could open by Sept. 1.

He said it is time for people to work together on reconciliation for everyone to have a quality life.

