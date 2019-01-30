Ariana Grande’s Japanese hand tattoo doesn’t say what she thinks it does
One might think that Ariana Grande is a big fan of Japanese barbecue after the pop star got a poorly translated tattoo on the palm of her hand that was supposed to say “7 Rings,” a nod to her recent single.
It appears Grande wanted to celebrate her latest chart-topper 7 Rings by getting the song title immortalized in a tattoo on the palm of her (plastic-looking) hand.
The 25-year-old showed off her new kanji symbol ink on her official Japanese Twitter account, thinking it spelled out her latest number one single on Billboard’s Hot 100. Unfortunately, the translation is wrong.
The kanji character 七 means “seven,” while 輪 means “wheel or ring.” But, when the characters are put together, it means “shichirin,” a portable traditional Japanese charcoal grill used for barbecuing.
The Thank U, Next singer acknowledged the mess-up in a now-deleted response to a fan.
“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between,” she wrote. “It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.
“Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” the singer claimed.
That didn’t stop fans from roasting, errr… grilling Grande on social media. Take a look.
–with a file from Global News’ Lina Toyoda
