Calgary police charge stepfather with assault of 4-year-old girl
Police have charged a Calgary man in connection with the assault of his four-year-old stepdaughter.
The girl was taken to hospital by her mother on Sunday, March 11, 2018 with serious injuries deemed to be life-threatening. Children’s Services contacted police, who began investigating.
Police say the child’s stepfather was the only adult at home when the girl was injured, and allege that his explanation of how she received the injuries “does not align with medical evidence.”
“As a result of a nearly year-long investigation, the child’s stepfather has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, a Wednesday news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) stated.
Police aren’t naming the accused to protect the identity of the victim.
