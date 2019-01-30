Hastings, Ont., woman wins $100,000 in lottery draw

A Hastings, Ont., woman will have some extra cash for her trip to Scotland thanks to a recent $100,000 lottery win.

Courtney Taylor, 24, won $100,000 in the Jan. 26 Encore draw as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw. She matched six of seven numbers in the exact order for the prize. The village of Hastings is 35 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

She learned of her windfall by using the OLG Lottery APP while in a car.

“I cried and laughed hysterically,” she said while accepting her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Taylor, a courier, intends to use her winnings to pay off bills and add to her savings.

“I’m heading to Scotland with my boyfriend, so this will really help,” she said. “I feel like I’m sky-diving out of an airplane — it’s all the feelings in the world.”

Encore is a $1 contest in conjunction with most OLG lottery games.

Taylor purchased her winning ticket at Petro Canada on Rossland Road in Whitby.

