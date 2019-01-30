Key themes for Kitchener’s new strategic plan considered

With a new council in place, key tenets for the city of Kitchener’s strategic plan were discussed Tuesday.

During the 2019-2022 term, council will focus on the following areas: environmental leadership, growing the economy, safe transportation, caring in the community and customer service.

After every election, a new strategic plan is put in place for the newly-elected council to follow.

The strategic plan was developed after consultations with city staff, local businessmen.

There was also input from members of council and current trends were also taken into consideration.

The city will be seeking the public’s input on the plan in April.

These concepts are expected to be embraced by city staff plan for the future.