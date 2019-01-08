Kitchener council approves boulevard parking pilot project

Kitchener city council on Monday night approved a one-year pilot project to allow for boulevard parking in Wards 1-4 and 6-10.

The move takes effect immediately and will run until March 31.

Residents can now park on the paved portion which extends between the sidewalk and the road during winter months when there is no overnight parking on city streets.

“In 2014 council approved parking on the boulevard in Ward 5 which has helped address concerns with limited parking in neighbourhoods,” said Gloria MacNeil, Kitchener’s director of bylaw enforcement. “Allowing parking on boulevards during the winter months reduces the number of vehicles parked on roadways which helps our operations crews clear the roads, and keeps pedestrians and cars safe.”

The city released a list of outlines surrounding the new legislation.

If you park your vehicle parallel to the road, it must be in the direction of traffic.

All wheels must remain within the paved portion, as should the entire vehicle, and those with adjacent driveways must keep their vehicles off the property line.

No boulevard parking is allowed within 15 metres of an intersection.

The project is only intended for single family, semi-detached and street fronting townhouses.