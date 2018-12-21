Kitchener seeks feedback from residents on 2019 budget

Kitchener is asking for residents to provide their feedback on the proposed 2019 budget which is set to be considered next month.

The proposed budget features increases for property taxes (2.3 per cent) and water utilities (6.5 per cent) while gas prices will be reduced slightly (0.93 per cent). The city says that on average, the changes will cost a Kitchener household $96 — that number is based upon the average assessed value of a medium-sized single detached home valued at $309,000.

A spokesperson for the city told Global News that the number $309,000 is not based upon current market prices but rather an assessment of home values across the city provided to the Region of Waterloo by MPAC.

The budget also contains the city’s strategic priorities for 2019 which include road safety and cycling, environmental sustainability, improving customer service as well as maintaining and investing in infrastructure.

“We know that affordable tax rate increases are an important consideration when preparing the budget each year,” Jonathan Lautenbach, the city’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. “We’re pleased that the proposed 2019 budget will allow the city to move forward with key strategic investments while continuing to deliver valuable programs and services for the community, keeping with a tax rate increase that comes in under the rate of inflation.”

An online survey which allows Kitchener residents to submit their opinions on the proposed budget can be found at Kitchener.ca/budget.

The results of the survey will be presented to council on Jan. 21.