Barton Village hosting monthly events, including Winter Wonder festival

Barton Village is going to be hosting monthly events called Barton First Fridays.

READ MORE: Hamilton police respond to reports of gunshots on Barton St. East

The events kick off this Friday, Feb. 1, with the Winter Wonder festival.

It will take place from 3-9 p.m. between Victoria and Oak streets, where you can check out exhibits from local artists, live musical performances, an interactive hockey tournament, as well as an outdoor fire pit.

The monthly event is an effort to showcase Barton Village as an attractive place to work, play, live, shop and invest.

READ MORE: Police arrest wanted man after traffic stop in Hamilton

For more details, click here.

On this cold snowy ❄️day we wanted to share something sweet🍬🍭:

As part of Winter Wonder (our first #BartonFristFridays event) @hellobaked will be hosting corktownsoap 🧼and have live music… https://t.co/625p87iF3Z — Barton Village BIA (@Barton_Village) January 29, 2019