January 30, 2019 7:42 am

Barton Village hosting monthly events, including Winter Wonder festival

By Reporter  900 CHML

In an effort to showcase Barton Village as an attractive place to work, play, live, shop and invest, the neighbourhood is hosting a Winter Wonder festival.

Barton Village is going to be hosting monthly events called Barton First Fridays.

The events kick off this Friday, Feb. 1, with the Winter Wonder festival.

It will take place from 3-9 p.m. between Victoria and Oak streets, where you can check out exhibits from local artists, live musical performances, an interactive hockey tournament, as well as an outdoor fire pit.

The monthly event is an effort to showcase Barton Village as an attractive place to work, play, live, shop and invest.

