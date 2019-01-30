Surrey crash leaves pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was hit by a Honda Civic on Old Yale Road near the Surrey Central Mall.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

RCMP do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, however the crash remains under investigation.

Old Yale Road, between King George and University Drive, was closed for several hours as investigators went over the scene.