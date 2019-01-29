Kyle Connor scores twice as Winnipeg Jets bounce back against Boston Bruins

Kyle Connor scored back-to-back goals 34 seconds apart in the third period and delivered the only goal in a shootout to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots for the Jets and didn’t allow anything past him in the tiebreaker, stopping Brad Marchand on Boston’s final chance.

READ MORE: WHL confirms Kootenay Ice relocation to Winnipeg

Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets, Mark Scheifele had two assists and Winnipeg rebounded from a 3-1 loss Monday night at Philadelphia to avoid losing three straight for the first time this season.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for the Bruins. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Marchand assisted on all three Boston goals.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Flyers down Winnipeg Jets for season-best 4th straight victory

Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves through overtime. Connor’s backhand in the opening round of the shootout was the only try to get past either goaltender.

Winnipeg trailed 2-1 entering the third period before tying it at 4:27 on Connor’s breakaway goal after a turnover in the neutral zone. Connor gave the Jets their first lead 34 seconds later on a one-timer from the slot. Scheifele and Blake Wheeler assisted.

The Jets now return home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets to take on Calgary Flames as Tim Horton’s Classic comes to Regina