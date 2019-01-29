Midtown Toronto pub stabbing injures 2, weapon recovered: police
One person is recovering in hospital after a stabbing at a midtown Toronto pub Tuesday night.
Police were called to the pub at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue where a man allegedly walked in and started a fight just after 7 p.m.
Officers say one man was stabbed in the altercation and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was treated on scene, but the extent of their injuries is not known.
Police say staff held down the suspect until officers arrived and arrested him. A knife was also recovered at the scene.
