Midtown Toronto pub stabbing injures 2, weapon recovered: police

One person is recovering in hospital after a stabbing at a midtown Toronto pub Tuesday night.

Police were called to the pub at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue where a man allegedly walked in and started a fight just after 7 p.m.

Officers say one man was stabbed in the altercation and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was treated on scene, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say staff held down the suspect until officers arrived and arrested him. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

