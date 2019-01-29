Canada
January 29, 2019 8:11 pm

B.C mosques join global movement with ‘Open Mosque Day’

By Aiya Benaso Global News

The Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Burnaby will be one of the locations open to the public on Open Mosque Day.

Google Street View
For the first time in B.C, nine major mosques will open their doors to everyone, in participation with Open Mosque Day on Feb. 16.

Adnan Akiel, project manager for Open Mosque BC, says the idea behind the initiative is to “bridge the gap” between Muslims and non-Muslims.

He says hosting these events are timely as certain incidences across Canada, like breaches of security in an Edmonton mosque, have raised hate crime concerns for the Muslim community.

READ MORE: Hate crimes unit consulted for investigation after Edmonton mosque visited by men known to police

Mosques province-wide have united to host exhibitions within their neighbourhoods. The public can address any concerns and questions they may have when it comes to Muslims and Islam.

“[We want] to open up positive discussion and discourse in a setting that may have a lot of stigma around it, the mosque,” said Akiel. “And what better way to overcome that stigma by actually opening up our mosques to everyone.”

“The idea is we want people to feel comfortable around each other,” he added. “Essentially we want everyone in the community to feel safe and loved and build a stronger community.”

It’s free for the public to attend, with mosques providing volunteer-led tours, activities like henna tattooing, Hijab tryouts and refreshments.

