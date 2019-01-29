Overnight standoff near Lac La Biche leads to charges

One man is facing 23 charges after an overnight standoff with Lac La Biche RCMP earlier this week.

Police were called to a home in the area of Highway 663 and Holowachuk Estates after reports that shots were fired at around 4 p.m.

Police arrived and were told there was a man inside with a gun.

Officers contained the area and called in the Emergency Response Team. The man was arrested the next morning at around 11 a.m., RCMP said.

Darren Emile Cadieux, 43, is facing nearly two dozen charges, including careless use of a firearm, uttering threats and six counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

He was also wanted on two additional warrants at the time of his arrest. The Lac La Biche resident was remanded into custody and is schedule to be in court on Thursday.

Police said no one was injured.