Nova Scotia to impose restrictions on possession of body armour in February

New restrictions on the possession of body armour will take effect in Nova Scotia on Feb. 20.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said criminals have been known to use body armour, and the new regulations will help protect law enforcement officers and other Nova Scotians.

Under the Body Armour Control Act, only those who require such armour due to their employment will be authorized to have it.

Those include police officers, sheriffs, corrections officers, special constables, conservation officers, bylaw enforcement officers, security guards and paramedics.

Those who are not authorized to possess body armour have until Feb. 19 to dispose of it, or sell it to someone authorized.

Anyone caught improperly possessing it may face fines of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both.