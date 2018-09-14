N.S. introduces legislation to restrict possession and sale of body armour

Nova Scotia has become the latest province to introduce a law to restrict the possession and sale of body armour.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said the new legislation is aimed at protecting police and other law enforcement officers, who have told the government that the use of body armour by criminals is a concern.

Under the new law, body armour can only be used by police officers, sheriffs, corrections officers, special constables, conservation officers, bylaw enforcement officers, security guards, paramedics and others who “legitimately require it.”

As well, police will have the authority to seize body armour and lay charges for unauthorized possession.

The Body Armour Control Act was passed by the legislature in 2011 but it never went into effect.

Before the new act becomes law, people who possess body armour but are not authorized to do so will have time to turn it over to local police or the RCMP.

The proposed legislation is similar to laws already in place in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.