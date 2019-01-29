The Ministry of Environment and the Interior Health Authority have placed the City of Vernon under a dust advisory.

Exposure to high concentrations of course particulates is a concern for infants, the elderly population and those with diabetes and lung or heart disease.

The conditions are expected to persist until a change in weather.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions are being advised to postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces can help reduce the risk as well.

Click here for more information on current air quality.

Tips to reduce health risks include:

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

Additional tips for people with chronic underlying medical conditions include:

Stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and reduce indoor sources of pollution, such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves.

Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor particulate levels, provided they are the right size for your home and the filters are changed regularly.

Take shelter in air-conditioned buildings that have large indoor volumes and limited entry of outdoor air.