Northumberland OPP recover idling pickup truck reported stolen in Port Hope

Municipal police say a pickup truck stolen in Port Hope on Monday has been recovered after it was located on Hawkins Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Port Hope Police Service say around 6 a.m., a resident turned on his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado to warm it up outside his east-end residence.

Police say the owner went back inside his residence and about 30 minutes later, he discovered the vehicle was missing.

Stolen vehicle recovered on Hawkins Road. Thankfully not damaged. Vehicle returned to owner after forensic analysis was conducted. — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) January 29, 2019

Police searched the area and alerted other agencies including Northumberland OPP.

Around 5 p.m., OPP located the vehicle abandoned but running on Hawkins Road in the rural area of the Municipality of Port Hope.

“All the property was located in it and the truck appeared not to be damaged,” police stated.

The truck was towed to Port Hope Police Services for forensic examination and then returned to the owner. The investigation continues.

Police suggest if warming up a vehicle, to separate the key from the fob and keep the doors locked.

Most new vehicles have auto-start systems that keep the vehicle locked while it is warming up, police advised.

