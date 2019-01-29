Sentencing hearing continues for semi-truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The sentencing hearing for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who pleaded guilty to 29 charges of dangerous driving in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, resumed Tuesday in a temporary courtroom in Melfort, Sask.

Families and loved ones of the victims continue to read impact statements, detailing how the crash on April 6, 2018, changed their lives.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos team bus hit semi running stop sign

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured when the team’s bus slammed into the semi at a rural intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

An agreed statement of facts found Sidhu, 30, ran an oversized stop sign with a flashing red light.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos tragedy: What happened, according to the agreed statement of facts

The forensic report found there was no way for the driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen, to avoid the collision.

Sidhu pleaded guilty in early January to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each count of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

WATCH BELOW: Coverage of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s court appearance in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Seventy-five impact statements have been submitted to court in Melfort; 65 will be read by the victims and their families.

Five days have been set aside for the hearing, which is taking place at the Kerry Vickar Centre to accommodate families, survivors and media.