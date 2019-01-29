Woman rescued after being trapped for 3 nights in New York City elevator

A woman spent the weekend trapped in a private New York City elevator, only to be rescued Monday after being stuck inside the lift for three nights.

The 53-year-old woman, who works as a housekeeper for a private Manhattan residence, was trapped Friday when the lift became stuck between the second and third floor of the five-storey townhouse, ABC News reported.

According to NY1 News, the homeowners, who were away for the weekend, called the fire department when they returned to the house Monday morning.

The news station obtained the 911 call between the fire department dispatchers.

“The caller’s saying they’ve been in the elevator since Friday,” the dispatcher tells a firefighter.

“They’ve been in the elevator since Friday?” the first responder replied.

“10-4. That’s what they said,” the dispatcher confirmed.

Firefighters freed the woman, who did not have a mobile phone with her, around 10 a.m. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The townhouse is owned by Warren Stephens of Little Rock-based investment bank Stephens Inc., ABC News reported.

The company issued a statement late Monday, saying it values their employees.

“The employee involved has been a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years. The Stephens family is relieved and thankful that she is doing well in the hospital,” the statement said. A Stephens family member accompanied her to the hospital this morning and remains at her side. The cause of this unfortunate incident is being investigated and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation. No violations were found during the last inspection in July, according to city Department of Buildings records. Authorities did not know whether the elevator had an emergency button.

–with a file from the Associated Press​