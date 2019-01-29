Planes, trains and automobiles: Snowfall causes transportation delays in Toronto

The snowfall in Toronto has caused a number of transportation delays on Tuesday.

Environment Canada lifted the winter storm advisory but road conditions remain treacherous.

The Toronto Transit Commission is reporting longer than normal travel times for buses, streetcars and subway trains due to the inclement weather.

Officials say there is no subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Warden stations due to signal issues. Shuttle buses are operating to move commuters along.

Stating the obvious, but things are slow and messy across the city. Line 3 has bus replacement. Blowing snow causing switch issues on Line 2, buses running Warden to Woodbine. Bus routes will be heavily impacted. Streetcar service building but expect delays. Follow @TTCnotices — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 29, 2019

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Woodbine and Warden due to weather related rail issues. Shuttle buses are operating. There are also signal issues at Pape causing longer than normal travel time westbound from Woodbine to Yonge. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 29, 2019

GO Transit is also experiencing delays due to the road conditions.

York Mills Bus Terminal is out of service and the #32 GO bus will stop service at the Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

The TTC Protocol is in effect at Hwy 407, Kennedy, Union, Yorkdale, York Mills, Finch, and Scarborough Centre stations. GO Transit users can travel free of charge on the TTC when they show their GO fares.

#GObus passengers: York Mills Bus Terminal will not be serviced due to weather related road conditions. TTC Protocol is in effect at Yorkdale, York Mills, FInch and Scarborough Centre Stations. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) January 29, 2019

Due to the road conditions caused by the weather, Rt 32 #GObus will end at the Hwy 407 Bus Terminal until further notice. Passengers may then use their GO fares on TTC to travel within the city. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) January 29, 2019

GO Protocol is in effect at Finch, Hwy 407, Kennedy, Kipling, York Mills, Scarborough Centre, Sheppard, Union, Yorkdale. GO Transit customers can travel free of charge on the TTC when they show their PRESTO card or GO ticket to TTC staff — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 29, 2019

Last night's storm has left snowy and slippery conditions. Please don't rush and use extra caution this morning at #GOstations, bus stops, parking lots and platforms. Be extra careful when getting on and off the train. Your safety is important to us. — Lakeshore East Train (@GOtransitLE) January 29, 2019

Toronto Pearson International Airport continues to experience flight delays and cancellations.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 187 arrival and departure flights have been cancelled.

Passengers are urged to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Weather conditions may impact your flight schedule. Please check your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/drfEbcvlZP — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 29, 2019

Ontario Provincial Police said there were around 300 crashes on highways in the Greater Toronto Area in the past 24 hours.

Police are urging motorists to drive according to the conditions and keep a safe distance between vehicles.

We made it through the night, morning drive set to start.300 crashes in the past 24hours in the #GTA and surrounding https://t.co/6lYOJyv2Wz — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 29, 2019

The snow has passed but clean up continues. @torontopolice collision reporting centres will be busy today ^bm https://t.co/GBkLOWIZQJ — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) January 29, 2019