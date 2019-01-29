Planes, trains and automobiles: Snowfall causes transportation delays in Toronto

The snowfall in Toronto has caused a number of transportation delays on Tuesday.
Environment Canada lifted the winter storm advisory but road conditions remain treacherous.
The Toronto Transit Commission is reporting longer than normal travel times for buses, streetcars and subway trains due to the inclement weather.
Officials say there is no subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Warden stations due to signal issues. Shuttle buses are operating to move commuters along.
GO Transit is also experiencing delays due to the road conditions.
York Mills Bus Terminal is out of service and the #32 GO bus will stop service at the Highway 407 Bus Terminal.
The TTC Protocol is in effect at Hwy 407, Kennedy, Union, Yorkdale, York Mills, Finch, and Scarborough Centre stations. GO Transit users can travel free of charge on the TTC when they show their GO fares.
Toronto Pearson International Airport continues to experience flight delays and cancellations.
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 187 arrival and departure flights have been cancelled.
Passengers are urged to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.
Ontario Provincial Police said there were around 300 crashes on highways in the Greater Toronto Area in the past 24 hours.
Police are urging motorists to drive according to the conditions and keep a safe distance between vehicles.
