Ballet Kelowna heating up stage with tango on Feb. 1

Ballet Kelowna is looking to heat up the stage during the cold weather by combining a diverse set of dances for their upcoming performance.

Cuatro Estaciones (Four Seasons) is a tango-inspired performance created by Ballet Kelowna artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando.

WATCH: Dec. 7, 2018 — A sneak peak at rehearsals for Kelowna’s Nutcracker ballet

“There’s a true connection and chemistry between the partners and tango and this is definitely the feel that we’re going for in my new piece,” Orlando said. “But it’s also very much inspired by a contemporary aesthetic as well.”

The dance was a challenge to choreograph, according to Orlando.

“We’re really hoping that the audiences are really going to enjoy that diversity,” she said.

The lead dancers also felt challenged to expand their repertoire.

“It was hard for us to remember the steps. We had to go back to basics and really go over our steps, our choreography, our musicality because its just something that we’re really not used to doing,” Desiree Bortolussi said. “I think it will be really rewarding once we go on stage.”

READ MORE: Ballet production in Kelowna inspired by beauty of fall

The Feb. 1 performance will also include Wen Wei Wang’s 1723 – Vivaldi, which was commissioned for Ballet Kelowna’s 15 anniversary season in 2017 as well as Orlando’s Studies of Cash, inspired by the country legend Johnny Cash.

Tickets can be purchased at KelownaTickets.com