It’s getting so cold in parts of southern Ontario, there’s a risk of frostbite

Cover your ears and bundle up tight — in southern Ontario, there’s a risk of frostbite!

That’s according to Environment Canada, which predicted that temperatures would dip so low in parts of the province that the conditions could damage your skin permanently.

The weather agency predicted that the temperature would hit a low of -19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, with a wind chill dipping as low as -29 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Windsor, the mercury was expected to drop to a low of -20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, with a wind chill falling to -33 degrees overnight.

The risk of frostbite could pop up in both regions.

Frostbite is a condition caused with both skin and underlying tissues are frozen, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It begins as “frostnip,” resulting in numbness on the skin.

Then it progresses to “superficial frostbite,” in which the skin can start feeling warm, suggesting a “serious skin involvement.”

Then comes deep frostbite, in which deeper layers of the skin are damaged, turning it colours such as bluish gray or white.

Meanwhile, across the river from Windsor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency amid record-low temperatures that could see wind chills drop down to 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-45 degrees Celsius) in certain parts, including the Detroit Metropolitan Area.

Whitmer announced the state of emergency on Twitter Monday night.

It's imperative that we are proactive with record-low temperatures being predicted by the National Weather Service. Wind chills are predicted as low as 50 degrees below zero in many places, such as metro Detroit which is especially unaccustomed to these temps. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 29, 2019

“Keeping Michiganders safe during this stretch of dangerous cold temperatures is our priority,” Whitmer said in a news release.

“Such widespread, extreme conditions have not occurred in Michigan for many years and it is imperative that we are proactive with record-low temperatures being predicted by the National Weather Service.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) had a wind chill warning in effect from 6 p.m. Monday night to 11 a.m. the following morning.

As of the latest update, wind chill values were expected to veer between -25 and -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-32 degrees and -40 degrees Celsius).

Frostbite there could take hold in just 10 minutes, the NWS warned.