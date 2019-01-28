Family of Campbell River teen missing since 2017 makes emotional appeal

The family of a missing Campbell River teen is made an emotional appeal for information regarding his disappearance on Monday.

More than a year has passed since the disappearance of 17-year-old Jordan Holling, who was last seen in Campbell River on Oct. 16, 2017.

Holling’s mother Andrea said Jordan went to a friend’s house that night after working a shift at A&W. He was then supposed to go to his mother’s house but never made it. He was last seen on Highway 19 around 2 a.m.

Holling is described as five-foot-11 with a lean build.

Jordan’s parents say their son, who had ambitions for a career in computer technology, would never run away from home.

The family is asking anyone with information about Holling to come forward.

“We just need to know what has happened to Jordan,” Andrea said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.