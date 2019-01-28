Extreme cold warning extended to most of Saskatchewan

An extreme cold warning has been expanded to most of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a period of very cold wind chills is expected as a bitterly cold arctic air mass moves into the province.

Northerly winds of 15 to 20 km/h combined with extremely cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values in the -40 to -45 range Monday night across southern Saskatchewan.

The dangerous wind chills are expected to redevelop overnight Tuesday followed by a gradual improvement Wednesday.

In the north, temperatures in the -30’s and moderate winds will create wind chill values in the -45 to -50 range.

The extreme cold conditions in the north will remain until Wednesday.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

