Scott Thompson: Mondays always seem colder than weekends, if only in spirit

Yes, baby, it’s cold outside — and it was a wild weekend, weather-wise.

So what better time to pack up the family of four and head to the cottage, along with another family of seven (five of theirs and two cousins)?

I should also add to this tall Thompson family tale that none of us had ever been there before, let alone in winter, except for one family friend.

Despite the bone-chilling temperatures, the pack of kids, layered to the heavens, endured the great outdoors to shovel, then skate on the lake, including as part of a hockey game under the lights that went well into darkness. And that’s not to mention snowshoeing, toboggan runs and deep woods hide-and-seek. (I don’t know, ask my 11-year-old)

They would last for about an hour, sometimes longer, then come scraping at the door like puppies for a quick injection of warmth — usually via hot chocolate.

After the red cheeks had lightened and the gloves were dry, they were back out again.

Fast forward to the drive home and we’re all listening to the radio weather forecast, with more news of frigid temperatures for the next day or so.

All of a sudden, the chatter in the car among the kids was, “Will we get a snow day?”

No, the adults said, spoiling the fun. The snow has stopped. But the wind chills are dangerously high, the kids whined.

It’s amazing how the same kids, who spent all kinds of time in the winter weather over the weekend, are now crippled when they have to walk to school on Monday.

Not much has changed.

