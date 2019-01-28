London police report naloxone administered nearly 100 times by officers in 2018

The London Police Service says its officers administered nearly 100 doses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to individuals in the latter half of 2018.

From June 4 until Dec. 31, police say 96 doses of naloxone were administered by officers on 59 people. Of those helped, police say all but two survived.

“Due to concerns about an increase in the fentanyl-related overdoses that London Police officers are responding to, members began carrying naloxone kits to ensure they are able to provide immediate assistance,” said Deputy Chief Steve Williams.

“We are going to these types of calls too often but, fortunately, we have been able to help a significant number of people.”

Police issued naloxone to members on June 4 and were given online training by the health unit in response to the city’s growing opioid crisis.

Police are urging anyone who is at risk of an overdose, and their friends or family, to prepare for a potential overdose by obtaining a free naloxone kit that is available through some pharmacies and community groups.

For information on naloxone, signs of an overdose and where to obtain a kit, you can visit the Middlesex-London Health Unit website.