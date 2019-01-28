Toronto police say ‘significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur case Tuesday

Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected in the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur on Tuesday.

In a release sent out on Monday, police said McArthur, who faces eight counts of first-degree murder will make an appearance in a Toronto courtroom just after 9:30 a.m.

McArthur, 67, is charged in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

He has been in custody since January 2018 after an extended investigation into the disappearances of numerous men in Toronto’s Village neighbourhood.

Late last year, McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting to go straight to trial.

His trial is scheduled to being January 2020 and is expected to last three to four months.

Police have said they recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a residential property in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

—With files from The Canadian Press