Case against Toronto man accused of killing, dismembering woman is circumstantial: defence

TORONTO – Defence lawyers for a man accused of killing and dismembering a woman whose torso was found behind a Toronto butcher shop say the evidence against him is circumstantial.

Ian Ohab has admitted he cut up Melissa Cooper’s body nearly three years ago but says she died of a drug overdose in his apartment.

He has pleaded guilty to causing indignity to a body but pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Defence lawyer Philip Klumak told the court in his closing arguments there is no evidence his client killed Cooper.

He says Ohab panicked after finding Cooper dead and, while under the influence of drugs, decided to dispose of her body.

Cooper, 30, went missing in April 2016 and court has heard some of her remains were never found.