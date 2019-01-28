Have you seen these men? January’s most-wanted list

Another month, another list of people wanted by police for a wide range of crimes.

Here are the Winnipeg Police Service and Crime Stoppers’ top targets as of Monday morning:

Andre Mitchell was sentenced to three years in prison for living off the avails of prostitution. He became eligible for statutory release on Nov. 26 of last year, but breached his conditions and is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Collin Harris was released on Dec. 6 after serving time for armed robbery and weapon possession, but the next day, his release was cancelled due to his behaviour. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Elmer Michelle was only out of prison for two weeks before breaching his conditions. He’d been locked up for weapons including weapons trafficking. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

James Maytwayashing was released in September after a 29-month sentence for aggravated assault and robbery. He breached his conditions just over a month later, which resulted in his release being cancelled and a Canada-wide warrant issued.

Marshall Twanow is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after breaching his release conditions in December. Twanow had been sentenced to two years for drug trafficking.

Michael Cammarata spent 28 months in jail for drug trafficking. After being paroled, he was determined to be a risk to the community and had his parole cancelled and a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Mourad Mohamed is a convicted drug trafficker. He was released early from his 37-month prison sentence, but breached his release conditions only two weeks later. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Rainie Semple is a convicted sex offender with a long criminal history. He was released Jan. 10, but failed to report to his court-ordered address, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about any of these wanted people is asked to contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

