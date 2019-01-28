94-year-old Toronto man dead in head-on Scugog collision

An elderly man from Toronto is dead following a serious head-on collision between a car and a transport truck in Scugog on Sunday night.

OPP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Highway 7/12 between 3rd and 4th line.

The 94-year-old driver of the car was travelling northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes and collided with the transport truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured following serious collision in Scugog

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the impact of the crash caused the truck, which was loaded with scrap metal, to roll over into a ditch.

Fatal collision: #Hwy7/12 between 3rd and 4th line Scugog

NB car with male driver entered SB lanes and collided with a SB transport truck.

Driver of car pronounced dead at the scene, truck driver not injured.

Truck loaded with scrap metal, rolled over into ditch, cleanup ongoing pic.twitter.com/qdxIBRuEBc — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 28, 2019

Crews were on scene overnight clearing up the debris and the highway has since been reopened.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.