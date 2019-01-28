School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 28, 2019

The heavy snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has forced some school bus cancellations Monday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations.

Toronto District School Board: School bus service is running and schools remain open.

Buses are running today and all schools are open. We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day. Weather-related delays are possible this afternoon. https://t.co/hCKysX2bbI #TDSB — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) January 28, 2019

Peel District School Board: All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Monday, Jan. 28 forecast: cloudy with a chance of snowfall. ALL school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open for those who can make it safely. Secondary students, please contact your school for the status of your exam. #ontstorm pic.twitter.com/GFN6NWBbna — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 28, 2019

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All DPCSB buses and taxis are cancelled. Schools are open.

ALL DPCDSB BUSES ARE CANCELLED TODAY due to forecasted weather conditions. SCHOOLS ARE OPEN. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 28, 2019