School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 28, 2019
The heavy snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has forced some school bus cancellations Monday morning.
Below is a list of school bus cancellations.
Toronto District School Board: School bus service is running and schools remain open.
Peel District School Board: All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All DPCSB buses and taxis are cancelled. Schools are open.
