January 28, 2019 7:54 am

School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 28, 2019

By Web Writer  Global News

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Monday morning.

The heavy snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has forced some school bus cancellations Monday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations.

Toronto District School Board: School bus service is running and schools remain open.

Peel District School Board: All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All DPCSB buses and taxis are cancelled. Schools are open.

 

 

