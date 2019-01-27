Team Manitoba gears up for Canada Winter Games

The Canada Winter Games are right around the corner, and Team Manitoba says it’s ready.

“Our last ringette program at the Canada Winter Games won gold so it’s a lot of pressure to bring home that same gold, but I think we’re super excited and we feel ready,” said Team Manitoba ringette player Milica Oravec.

The games will take place in Red Deer, Alta., from Feb. 15 to March 3. This year’s games will feature 19 sports, over 150 events and more than 3,600 athletes.

On Sunday, athletes, coaches, managers and fans gathered for a pep rally at the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Manitoban athletes are hoping to make their province proud while doing what they love.

“It’s a good opportunity to represent Manitoba. It means a lot because we have our own unique struggles as we get ready for games,” said Justin Friesen, a badminton player for Team Manitoba. “We’re a little bit of a smaller province and we’re not known for our badminton.”

Prince George, B.C., was last to host the games, where Manitoba placed sixth overall, earning six bronze, three silver and six gold medals.