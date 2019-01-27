Barry Trotz returns home to surprise Dauphin Kings on Ukrainian night

The NHL All-Star weekend consists of a four-day break for both players and coaches, and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz spent the weekend visiting family and friends in Dauphin, Man.

READ MORE: Dauphin’s Barry Trotz moving to New York as Islanders head coach

“It just happened to be Ukrainian night with the hockey team, and I started my career with the Dauphin Kings,” said the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning head coach.

“They did a fantastic job. It brings the community together culturally; it’s fantastic.”

Being of Ukrainian descent himself, Trotz heard the Dauphin Kings were hosting a Ukrainian night.

He walked into the dressing room and addressed the team before their game against the Portage Terriers on Saturday night.

Our players did not know this was coming. It will be something they never forget. Thank you Barry.#MJHL #RiseAgain 👑🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6m9mNhabVi — Dauphin Kings (@dauphinkings) January 27, 2019

“All the boys kind of joked about thinking it’d be cool if it actually happened, and then when we saw him walk in the room everyone’s jaws dropped,” said Kings team captain Riley Shamray.

After winning a Stanley Cup last year with the Washington Capitals, Trotz and the Islanders are currently first in their division and have the second most points in the league behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He also returned home to Dauphin in August during his day with the Stanley Cup.

WATCH: Barry Trotz describes moment he was handed the Stanley Cup