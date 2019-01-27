Police investigating after woman attacked by dogs in northeast Calgary

A woman was attacked by dogs in northeast Calgary on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a woman had been attacked by dogs in the Saddle Ridge neighbourhood at around noon.

When officers arrived at 52 Street N.E. and 88 Avenue N.E., they found a woman believed to be about 50 years old suffering from serious injuries.

EMS said they took the victim to the Peter Lougheed Centre in non-life-threatening condition with numerous serious soft tissue injuries. The police helicopter and animal and bylaw services searched the area for the dogs.

Witnesses describe seeing three dogs attack the woman. Police said the animals are believed to be a large breed.