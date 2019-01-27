3 people taken to hospital from electronic music dance party at Edmonton mall

Three people attending the ‘Soundwave’ electronic music festival at West Edmonton Mall’s World Waterpark were transported to hospital early Sunday morning.

AHS tells Global News two people were transported in stable condition and one in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The water park was the site for the event which one website billed as “the wildest indoor beach party” featuring DJ’s Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

The event was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 2:00 a.m.

It’s not the first time patrons of Soundwave have been transported to hospital. In October 2018, six people were taken to hospital, four of which were in serious condition. Details on why they were hospitalized were never disclosed due to privacy concerns.

The Soundwave website includes a long list of rules to be followed by attendees at Friday’s event, including not to bring any drugs or illegal substances, weapons, flammable items or outside food or beverages. Attendees have to be 18 or older to gain entry to the event and visitors were not allowed “in and out privileges.”

Global News did reach out to West Edmonton Mall but did not hear back.

— with a file from Phil Heidenreich and Emily Mertz