Dozens of cars involved in two separate pileups on Highways 640 and 40 in Quebec

Two separate pileups with dozens of cars involved have sent emergency crews to highways 640 and 40 in Quebec Sunday morning.

The first accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Highway 40 at around km 115 westbound. According to Sûreté du Québec, around 20 cars crashed one into the other prompting the partial closure of Highway 40.

The highway is closed westbound, starting at km 122, the Joliette exit.

Emergency crews are on the scene but according to provincial police, no injuries have been reported.

A second pileup of another 20 vehicles was reported at around the same time on Highway 640 near Rosemère, where officials have closed one of two lanes.

One victim is being treated for minor injuries.

Provincial police are asking people to slow down and be careful on the roads.

“We’re asking people to keep a safe distance and turn on your headlights on so you are visible,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

Officials say it’s too early to determine the cause of the accidents.