Montreal under snow squall watch: beware of intense blowing snow

There is still plenty of snow on the ground in Montreal from last week’s storm and according to Environment Canada, there is more coming and very fast.

The agency released a snow squall warning for Montreal. Montrealers can expect heavy snow for a brief period of time and combined with wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour Sunday afternoon, drifting snow can create patches of reduced visibility.

“It’s not big accumulation but intense snow,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel. “We’re expecting two centimetres.”

The warning was issued for Chateauguay, Longueuil, and Montreal.

Martel says Montrealers will get a break from snow on Monday before getting pounded with 10-15 cm Tuesday.

It will also be a cold week beginning Sunday night when it hits a low of -20 C.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday and the week will continue to be cold but sunny.

Since Sunday, nearly 40 cm of snow has fallen on Montreal. On Wednesday night, the temperature began to rise and the snow turned change to rain, causing streets and roadways to flood.

