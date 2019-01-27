St. Thomas nursing home fire injures 7 people, more than 40 displaced

A fire at a St. Thomas, Ont., nursing home has injured several people, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Caressant Care Bonnie Place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A bedroom was fully involved, said Bill Todd, Chief Fire Prevention Officer of St Thomas Fire Department.

One resident was critically hurt and three others had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two staff members and a firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Forty-one residents were displaced by the fire. Some were moved to unaffected areas of the building, while others were relocated to nearby nursing homes, Todd said.

Paramedics from across the region and neighbouring areas assisted, a spokesperson for Medavie EMS Elgin told Global News.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.