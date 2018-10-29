Elderly man dead after fire at North York seniors’ home

A man in his 80s is dead following a two-alarm blaze at a seniors’ facility in North York overnight.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2 a.m. Monday at the North York Seniors Centre on 5430 Yonge St. just south of Finch Avenue.

Toronto Fire Services said the fire started in the bedroom of a 10th-floor unit.

“After making entry into that suite, under search and rescue operations, unfortunately located one occupant inside the building,” Chief Matthew Pegg said.

“He was very quickly removed, transferred to the care of paramedics and transported to North York General.”

An elderly man was brought out by fire crews and taken to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly knocked down and the damage to the building was minimal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This building is a TCH building. Our investigations team has inspected the building and as of February of this year, it was cleared. Meaning that it was in compliance with the fire code,” Pegg said.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by the tragic fatal fire at 5430 Yonge St this AM. Investigators are on scene and we will work with OFMEM to determine what caused and contributed to this fire. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) October 29, 2018

2 Alarm Highrise Residential bedroom fire extinguished in 10th floor apartment on Yonge St near Horsham Ave. pic.twitter.com/WEGoSYY1bI — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) October 29, 2018