Calgary police escort boy suffering severe burns to Alberta Children’s Hospital
Police escorted a boy with severe burns to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to a medical call in a house on Bermondsey Place N.W. at around 3:30 p.m.
Officials said the boy was burnt by oil in the kitchen.
EMS said the boy has multiple serious injuries but was in stable and non-life-threatening condition. First responders identified him as teenaged.
