January 26, 2019 7:08 pm
Updated: January 26, 2019 8:16 pm

Calgary police escort boy suffering severe burns to Alberta Children’s Hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police escorted a boy with severe burns to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call in a house on Bermondsey Place N.W. at around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the boy was burnt by oil in the kitchen.

EMS said the boy has multiple serious injuries but was in stable and non-life-threatening condition. First responders identified him as teenaged.

