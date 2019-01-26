Canada
January 26, 2019 6:12 pm

Large scale search for missing woman in Etobicoke, police concerned about cold weather

By Web Writer  Global News
A police handout photo of missing Toronto woman, 59-year-old Alice Wolski.

A police handout photo of missing Toronto woman, 59-year-old Alice Wolski.

Toronto Police
A Level 3 search is underway in Etobicoke for a missing 59-year-old woman, Toronto police say.

Alice Wolski was last seen near Martin Grove & Rathburn roads at 8 a.m. on Friday.

It is unknown whether Wolski is dressed for the cold weather, police said in a statement.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall with long dark brown hair, green eyes, and was wearing black leather boots at the time of her disappearance.

The Level 3 search utilizes more officers and specialized tools. A command post has been set up at a plaza in the area.

