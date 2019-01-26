Large scale search for missing woman in Etobicoke, police concerned about cold weather
A A
A Level 3 search is underway in Etobicoke for a missing 59-year-old woman, Toronto police say.
Alice Wolski was last seen near Martin Grove & Rathburn roads at 8 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE: Review of Toronto police handling of missing person cases to take longer
It is unknown whether Wolski is dressed for the cold weather, police said in a statement.
She is described as five feet seven inches tall with long dark brown hair, green eyes, and was wearing black leather boots at the time of her disappearance.
The Level 3 search utilizes more officers and specialized tools. A command post has been set up at a plaza in the area.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.