Large scale search for missing woman in Etobicoke, police concerned about cold weather

A Level 3 search is underway in Etobicoke for a missing 59-year-old woman, Toronto police say.

Alice Wolski was last seen near Martin Grove & Rathburn roads at 8 a.m. on Friday.

It is unknown whether Wolski is dressed for the cold weather, police said in a statement.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall with long dark brown hair, green eyes, and was wearing black leather boots at the time of her disappearance.

The Level 3 search utilizes more officers and specialized tools. A command post has been set up at a plaza in the area.

A Level 3 search continues for 59-year-old Alice Wolski, missing since yesterday morning. She was last seen near Martin Grove Rd & Rathburn Rd in Etobicoke. #Toronto Police have a command post setup in the area. pic.twitter.com/SA5Yb6MhRk — Global News Toronto (@globalnewsto) January 26, 2019