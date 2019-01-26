Water rates to rise by an average of 4.5 per cent across Metro Vancouver this year

The price of water across Metro Vancouver is going up an average of 4.5 per cent in 2019.

That means residents in Port Coquitlam in a single-family dwelling could see their utility bill rise by $17.42. Those who live in apartments could see an increase of $15.51.

Port Coquitlam Coun. Dean Washington says the jump in price is shocking.

“It’s discouraging for the average person because their wages are certainly not going up by four per cent a year.”

Metro Vancouver’s Don Bradley says prices for all of its services are going up by an average of $23 per household this year. For the price of water, an average jump of $7 is expected.

“Really to meet the needs of our growing population, resiliency to seismic events, maintenance and replacement of aging infrastructure.”

He says over the next five years, prices will go up an average of $42.

However, Bradley says our region has fairly cheap water at 74 cents per 1,000 litres.

“Our water prices are unbelievable low, compared to other jurisdictions.”

Washington thinks the increase is unfair to young families who live in Port Coquitlam.

“It’s literally just to drink water.”

Poco’s utility bills go out next month, with payments due April 1.