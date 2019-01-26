Man critically injured after stabbing at Uxbridge apartment building: police
Durham Regional Police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Uxbridge apartment building early Saturday.
Police said around 2 a.m., an uninjured 55-year-old man walked into an Uxbridge hospital with blood on his clothes and indicated that he had been in a fight with another man at an apartment.
Officers went to an apartment on Perry Street and located a 61-year-old man who had numerous serious stab wounds.
He was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
He is currently in stable but critical condition.
The 55-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.
He remains in custody and will have a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
