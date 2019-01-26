Crime
January 26, 2019 1:26 pm

Man critically injured after stabbing at Uxbridge apartment building: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham police say an uninjured man walked into Uxbridge Hospital with blood on his clothes and indicated that he had been in a fight.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A A

Durham Regional Police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Uxbridge apartment building early Saturday.

Police said around 2 a.m., an uninjured 55-year-old man walked into an Uxbridge hospital with blood on his clothes and indicated that he had been in a fight with another man at an apartment.

READ MORE: 2 men dead after shooting at Vaughan banquet hall: York Regional Police


Story continues below

Officers went to an apartment on Perry Street and located a 61-year-old man who had numerous serious stab wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

He is currently in stable but critical condition.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teenagers shot in separate Ajax shootings

The 55-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He remains in custody and will have a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

WATCH: Police see increase in ‘violent’ crimes in west Durham

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Durham
durham crime
Durham Police
durham region
Durham Regional Police
news
Ontario
Stabbing
Uxbridge
Uxbridge Cottage Hospital
Uxbridge Crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.